PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – On Friday, October 6th Gulf Coast State College unveiled its new ‘Commodores Care-A-Van’.

The van is a mobile healthcare unit and will provide healthcare screening services to Bay and surrounding counties.

All services are free and performed by students at Gulf Coast.

This allows both students to practice with actual people and those in underserved areas to receive medical attention.

“Looking for the future, as far as community needs,” said GCSC Division Chair for Nursing Keri Matheus. “We can go out into communities that might be underserved from a medical perspective and so screening events with our students to better serve the communities that we serve here with the college.”

The idea behind the ‘Care-A-Van’ was created by Carol Miller and the late Randy Chitwood.

The two had a plaque dedicated to them today.

If you plan on using the van at some point you will not have to bring any medical documentation along with you.

All you need to do is sign a consent form recognizing students will be conducting the screenings.