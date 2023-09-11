BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Gulf Coast State College will host nearly 50 colleges and universities from around the country this week during their College Fair.

You can attend the fair on September 14 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Wellness building, or gym at their Panama City campus.

Representatives will be on site from respective colleges and provide information and resources to those inquiring about higher education.

“A lot of our students at Gulf Coast, they are getting ready to transfer,” said Jason Hedden, Executive Director of Recruitment and Community Relations.

However, the fair isn’t just for current college students. It’s a valuable resource for high school students or anyone looking to pursue higher education.

The event is free and open to the public.