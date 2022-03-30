PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Gulf Coast State College Visual and Performing Arts Presents Urinetown: The Musical.

Visual and Performing Arts Division Chair Jason Hedden and Assistant Professor of Theatre and play director Vincent Pelligrino discussed some of the details leading up to opening night.

Performances start April 1st and there are other showtimes through the tenth at 7:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Times vary on the date you are attending.

General Admission tickets are $20 and can be purchased online.

For more information contact Jason HeJason Hedden jhedden@gulfcoast.edu or call 850-872-3886 or watch the full interview from News 13 Midday.