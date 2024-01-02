PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Now that the calendar has officially flipped to 2024 a potential New Year’s resolution you or someone you know might have is heading back to school.

Thankfully, one local college is helping fulfill that resolution.

Until January 11th Gulf Coast State College is extending its add and drop period for classes.

That means you can easily and quickly apply to the school and get enrolled before the spring 2024 semester gets rolling.

Getting started at Gulf Coast and working towards a degree is a pathway to opportunities outside of the college.

“If you get a two-year degree, an associate of arts from Gulf Coast State College, it’s a direct ticket into the 12 state universities in Florida. We have articulation agreements with them,” said Gulf Coast State College Executive Director of Recruitment Jason Hedden. “Start at Gulf Coast, get that strong foundation, then transfer in.”

School administrators do recommend you apply sooner rather than later if you are interested in attending.

Gulf Coast offers over 150 programs across many different fields.

If you are interested in applying or learning more about the college, click here.