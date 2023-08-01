PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Tuesday, August 1st marked Glen McDonald’s first day as the new president of Gulf Coast State College in Panama City.

McDonald replaces interim president Cheryl Flax-Hyman, who has held the position since the spring of 2022.

McDonald has many things he would like to accomplish during his tenure as president, one of the main goals being the growth of the college.

McDonald hopes to increase faculty, staff, and educational resources at the school along with growing relationships within Bay, Gulf, and Franklin County.

Most importantly, however, he wants to focus on the students.

“I’m really anxious to focus on the students and I mean students to continue focusing on the students and their overall engagement with Gulf Coast,” said McDonald. “From application to enrollment through taking their classes and hopefully through graduation and making that process as seamless and easy as we can.”

President McDonald wants the Gulf Coast students, parents, and faculty to know that he will be present within the school and wants to be a resource to the college.