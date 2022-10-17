PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Gulf Coast State College Visual & Performing Arts Division presents “Hay Fever” by Noël Coward.

Executive Director Jason Hedden and student cast member Aly Mathews were in studio talking all the details about the production.

Noël Coward’s farcical comedy of manners, comprised entirely of GCSC students, was first produced in 1925. The four eccentric members of the Bliss family each invite a guest to spend the weekend in their English country house. The self-centered behavior of the hosts finally drives their guests to fell while the Blisses are so engaged in a family row that they do not notice their guests’ furtive departure.

Performances will be Friday, Oct. 21. through Sunday Oct. 23. Showtimes on Friday and Saturday are at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. This is takes place in the Amelia Center Theater at Gulf Coast State College.

General admission tickets are twenty dollars and ten dollars for seniors and military. GCSC and FSU-PC students, faculty, and staff are admitted free with valid ID.

