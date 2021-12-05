GCSC holds annual holiday concert

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Performers at Gulf Coast State College wished residents a Merry Christmas with their annual holiday concert this weekend.

The concert chorale and concert band performed hits like ‘We Wish You A Merry Christmas and Mele Kalikimaka’ to more classical pieces like ‘O Magnum Mysterium’ on Sunday.

This comes after the GCSC jazz ensemble and the Singing Commodores had their concert on Friday night.

Admission was free and open to the public, and the college was accepting canned food donations and monetary contributions for music scholarships.