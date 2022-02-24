BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) – At Gulf Coast State College, the dental hygiene program is hosting its annual, “Kidz Klinic”.

In celebration of the national children’s dental health month, the school has offered no-cost dental exams for children the week of February 21 to 25.

Student hygienists have gained hands-on experience while helping kids three to 17.

Dental Hygiene Coordinator Miranda Stewart said patients will receive information about childhood tooth decay prevention and proper brushing techniques. The purpose of the kid’s clinic is to raise awareness about overall oral health.

“Whenever they go out in the workforce they are going to encounter a variety of different patients in the workforce,” Stewart said. “And children are one of those. It’s really important for us as a dental community to push good preventative behaviors at a young age. So it helps our students get the right experience.”

Although appointments are fully booked for the no-cost clinics, the dental school has normal cleaning appointments available throughout the year.