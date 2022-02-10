CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB)– If you’re watching the big game, or if you’re just in it for the commercials you are sure to score with these game day snack ideas from Beef-O-Brady’s in Callaway.

“With the big game coming up it is important to order ahead and visit one of our three locations,” said owner, Chris Caton.

One of the local favorites is the Steak Nachos. To see how to make it watch the segment here:

To make the “Category 5”

1 ounce of dark rum

1 ounce of light rum

1 ounce orange juice

2 ounces of pineapple juice

1/2 ounce of grenadine

A floater of southern comfort

To see how it’s made watch the segment below:

Please remember during the big game, to make a plan ahead of time if you are going to be consuming alcohol and desginate a driver.

White’s Wreckers in Callaway will offer free tows home to impaired drivers, they can be reached at 850-215-8695.