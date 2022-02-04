BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – FSU’s new President Rick McCullough visited the Panama City campus for the first time.

FSU’s Board of Trustees hired McCullough five months ago. So far he said he likes what he has seen here in Panama City.

“People have been just too incredibly welcoming to us,” McCullough said. “Florida State in Tallahassee, it’s harder because there are 45,000 students but here you get the real sense that the students feel unbounded and that the opportunity is without limit. You can just feel that energy.”

McCullough said he is pleased by the multimillion-dollar Triumph Gulf Coast grant for a new cyber security program.

“As well as other grants to do work around helping students prepare for college,” McCullough said.

Currently, the four-year graduation rate is 75 percent. McCullough is happy with those numbers but said there is always room for growth.

“The number of freshman students who come back after the first year is 95 percent,” McCullough said.

McCullough said his FSU PC promise is to bring big goals and desires to this campus when he comes for his second visit.

“One dream might be to build a building where we would house two research centers, one in life sciences and one in collaboration with the Naval Research Center,” McCullough said.

President McCullough said before any future construction, he wants to continue securing community partnerships.