PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — September is National Suicide Prevention Month, and Florida State University of Panama City is hosting a Suicide Awareness Summit.

It will be held on the FSU Panama City campus at the Holley Academic Center on Friday, September 29th. Check-in starts at 8:30 a.m. The event includes mental health advocate and author, Anne Moss Rogers as the keynote speaker.

Although the event is sold out, a virtual option is available via Zoom, click the link here to access the summit.