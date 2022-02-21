PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Historical Society of Bay County is offering a lecture based on the book ‘Odyssey of The Enchanter’ on Monday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m.

The free event takes place at the Bay County Public Library on West 11th Street.

Kenny Redd, the author of the book, said the biography of Vicent E. Valentine highlights the man behind many of the designs of local park attractions in Panama City Beach that are so fondly remembered today.

Valentine was the creative director behind the original Miracle Strip Amusement Park. According to the Historical Society of Bay County, Valentine designed and fabricated most of the attractions, and he also created many of the features for Shipwreck Island.

