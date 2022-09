PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Grab your blankets and lawn chairs spend a night with the family at McKenzie Park.

Jurassic World Dominion will be playing at the free family movie night Friday, September 23.

This is free for all and snacks are one dollar or you can bring your own! Don’t forget your lawn chairs and blankets too. The movie will start at 7 p.m.