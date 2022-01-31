BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Energy bill costs are on the rise this month, and many residents are speaking out.

A rate change from FPL and its approval by state officials are having a big impact in Northwest Florida.

These changes are causing residents’ bills to look more expensive, and it’s not just because of usage.

At the beginning of January, Gulf Power changed its name to Florida Power and Light, or FPL. But that was just one change Northwest Florida customers have noticed.

“So my bill was close to $330 the last couple of months before getting my FPL bill and then it jumped to $465,” resident Britney Lovelady said.

On Facebook, one user said the math on her $1,500 bill did not add up. Last year, state officials approved a rate increase and price structure change for energy bills. Those changes started this month.

“For all of the energy that you use under 1000 kilowatt-hours, you pay a lower price and then a higher price for anything over 1000 kilowatt-hours,” FPL spokesperson Sarah Gatewood said. “And that is something new to Northwest Florida.”

For Lovelady’s calculations, her FPL bill jumped $106 compared to when it was Gulf Power.

“And it doesn’t make any sense with the meter readings,” Lovelady said. “I actually checked my meter reading this morning and it was averaging 76 kilowatts per hour a day. My total usage as of 5:30 a.m. this morning was 829 kilowatts.”

Lovelady’s bill was around $300 to $330 before FPL. That is a similar story for many residents.

But Gatewood said lower rates will come following an October settlement with the Florida Public Service Commission.

“Bills will come down every year from here on out and by 2027, we will be paying the exact same rate that FPL customers across the state already pay, which is usually among the lowest in the state,” Gatewood said.

Some customers said they cannot wait that long.

“They are talking four years from now, and that doesn’t help us now,” Lovelady said.

There is currently a petition online with over 5,000 resident signatures against FPL’s rate increase.