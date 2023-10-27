BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – A crash involving two motorcycles late Friday afternoon sent four people to the hospital, according to Florida Highway Patrol officials.

Troopers said the accident happened as both motorcycles were heading south on State Road 79 near State Road 20.

Authorities said one of the motorcycles unintentionally hit the other and caused both to flip over multiple times. All four riders were thrown from the bikes and taken to local hospitals for serious injuries, according to FHP officials.

The first motorcycle involved a 37-year-old man from Lacey, Washington, and passenger 39-year-old woman from Columbus, Georgia. The riders were a 39-year-old man from McDonough Georgia and 40-year-old woman from Peachtree City, Georgia, according to troopers.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office and Washington County Sheriff’s Office assisted FHP with the crash.

FHP officials said the road is back open.