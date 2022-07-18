BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Four men were arrested after a pursuit in Bay County late Sunday night.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a gold Honda was reported stolen by the FSU Police Department in Leon County around 10 p.m.

A short while later, Troopers and Bay County deputies attempted to pull the car over at State Road 20 and U.S. 231 in Bay County, but the vehicle kept going.

During the pursuit, authorities were able to deploy spikes and disable the stolen vehicle.

The pursuit came to an end around Oleander Street in Fountain.

Troopers said the four occupants the vehicle took off running.

With assistance from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Team, all four were located and arrested.

One of the three suspects was 17-years-old. Three guns were also found on one of the suspects, and two of the guns were stolen out of Leon and Taylor Counties.

Troopers arrested Xzavier Bronson, 18, and was charged with fleeing and eluding, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a stolen firearm, resisting without violence, and grand theft auto.

Deontae Winbush, 22, was charged with violation of probation and resisting without violence.

William Hall, 19, was charged with resisting without violence.

