FOUNTAIN, Fla. (WMBB) —Bay County Sheriff’s deputies and the state Fire Marshal’s office are trying to find out what caused a fatal fire in Northern Bay County.

It happened early Tuesday morning on Oct. 3 at a mobile home just off Highway 167, the Marianna cut-off.

One look at the mobile home on Longleaf Road and you can see the intensity of the fire that claimed the life of its occupant.

“We responded to a fire at 21221 Longleaf Road. Once we got there, the fire department responded, and the house was a total loss,” said Bay County Sheriff’s Office Captain Jason Daffin.

19-year-old Destiny Leeann Cowling died in the fire that began around 2:30 Tuesday morning.

“She succumbed to the fire inside the home. And so, we’re working with the medical examiner’s office. And at this time, we don’t see any kind of foul play, but it’s an ongoing investigation, and we’re still out conducting interviews even today,” Daffin said.

Three others who were inside with her managed to escape.

The state Fire Marshal’s office is investigating to determine what started the fire.

The medical examiner’s office is performing an autopsy on Cowling’s remains to find out how she died.

“When this is all said and done, we have information from every person who witnessed anything. And we’ll continue to do that until we make contact with all parties and at the end of the day have answers for a family that lost a loved one in that fire,” Daffin said.

Cowling’s cousin has set up a GoFundMe account to raise money for Destiny’s funeral. They’re asking for your help in donating to the cause.

