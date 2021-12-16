Fountain home deemed a total loss after house fire

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A house fire early Thursday morning in the Fountain area of Bay County destroyed a family’s home and everything they owned.

Bay County Fire Rescue said they responded to the fire on Cowels Road just before 3 a.m. Family members told News 13 they were able to make it out of the home safely with their pets.

Bay County Fire Rescue Battalion Chief, Ray Hottinger, is urging families to use extra caution in their homes during the holiday season.

“This is our second structure fire in two days,” he said. “This one is leaning to be accidental, the other was accidental. The other one was a candle — people need to be careful.”

Firefighters said this was a two-alarm fire and the house has been deemed a total loss.

Red Cross was called to the scene to assist the family, and the State Fire Marshal is investigating.