BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) is hosting “A Night with the Noles” in Panama City at the High Praise Worship Center located on 7124 HWY 22 in Callaway.

For a $50.00 donation, you can see and hear from several former FSU football players, as well as Heisman winner Charlie Ward.

The former players will be discussing their time on the field and how sports impacted their faith.

All proceeds from the event will go towards helping local athletes.

The event will take place Friday, April 29 at 6:00 p.m.

For more information this event and the FCA, click here.