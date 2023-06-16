PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A former firefighter from the Atlanta area died yesterday, rescuing two people who got caught in rip currents. Local first responders say the tragedy could’ve been prevented.

Double red flags were flying all day Thursday along Panama City Beach, meaning the beaches were closed to swimming. That didn’t stop some people from entering the Gulf anyway, and it cost former Georgia firefighter Captain Richie Alford his life.

Alford spotted two distressed swimmers near Beach Access 75. Beach Safety Director for Panama City Beach Fire Rescue Daryl Paul said there aren’t any lifeguards stationed in that area.

“He decided to enter the water to try and effect a rescue himself,” Paul said. “The three of them were in distress. Lifeguards responded to the scene. One lifeguard entered the water, and she was able to get to the retired firefighter who was submerged. She got him to the surface. A second lifeguard went into the water and went to assist her. A third fireman from one of the rigs entered the water to assist the other two swimmers to shore.”

Everyone survived except Alford. Lifeguards and EMS tried to save Alford’s life, but his injuries were too severe.

“They performed advanced lifesaving procedures on shore. EMS was on the scene waiting for them. We were able to extricate the patient to the ambulance and transported him to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.”

Violators can face fines starting at $500. Bay County Sheriff’s officials wrote 11 tickets Thursday. Beach officials wrote some as well. Paul said people need to consider the consequences.

You can receive beach safety text alerts with updated flag conditions. Just text the word “FLAGS” to 888777.