BAY COUNTY, Fla (WMBB) – On Friday, at 2 p.m. a single-vehicle crash involving an ATV led to one person in critical condition.

The driver was identified as a 74-year-old man from Fountain, Florida. He is currently in critical condition.

An ATV was traveling in the northbound lane of Suzie Lane, north of French Lane Drive. The driver lost control of the vehicle causing it to veer to the right onto the incline on the east shoulder. The vehicle continued northbound until it collided with a tree in a wooded area on the east side of Suzie Lane, Florida Highway Patrol officials wrote.

Bay County Fire Rescue, EMS, and Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.