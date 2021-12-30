Florida Highway Patrol to increase enforcement for NYE holiday

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– After the good times that come with ringing in the New Year, comes the drive home. The Florida Highway Patrol is hoping those who celebrate will think twice before driving under the influence, or even while distracted.

FHP Lieutenant Jason King said to expect increased enforcement during the holiday.

“There has been in an increase in motorist traffic, and this will be a multi-agency effort throughout six counties to ensure impaired drivers are kept off the road. We don’t want to say exactly where we are going to be,” said King.

To date, Florida Highway Patrol has made 105 arrests in Bay County alone.

King said before you drink, it is best to formulate a plan, as driving under the influence can cause harm toward yourself or others, and with that comes unimaginable pain that is 100% preventable.

“Utilize free towing services offered by White’s Wreckers, AAA, or rideshare services,” he said.

King also warned that buzzed driving is also considered drunk-driving, and even just a few drinks could put you over the legal limit, which may have you start 2022 behind bars. He also cautioned that drowsy driving or distracted driving, may also result in serious bodily injury or even death.

Signs that troopers typically look out for when it comes to a drunk driver are driving patterns that illustrate a driver struggling to maintain their lane, excessive speed or the exact opposite, going to slow.

In the event you do encounter what you may think to be a drunk driver, reach out to the Florida Highway Patrol by dialing *347.

“If you encounter a potential impaired driver on the road do not hesitate to reach out to us. Ensure to create some space between yourself and that vehicle, and do not try to overtake the vehicle or chase it down,” he said.