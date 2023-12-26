BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida Highway Patrol Troop A troopers cover six counties, Bay, Calhoun, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, and Washington. 2023 statistics show a few increases and decreases compared to 2022.

The total number of crashes decreased by about 200, while fatal accidents increased by 5, with a total of 59 fatalities.

“It looks like we’ve increased by roughly five fatals this year compared to last year, that’s a small increase, but to us, one more is too many,” Florida Highway Patrol Public Affairs Office Lieutenant Jason King said. “Contributing causes could be anywhere from speed, careless driving, aggressive driving, faulty equipment on vehicles, distracted driving, things that those that nature that people tend to kind of get relaxed and forget to be attentive to the roadway.”

FHP increased their driving under the influence enforcement in 2023. According to statistics, they arrested 223 people for DUI, which is 21 more than they arrested in 2022.

“We want to keep the number of crashes down, we actually want to keep the rest of the year closed out with no more DUI arrests if we can help it, especially fatal crashes,” King said.

Troopers responded to over 2,000 crashes in Bay County alone.

“It seems that Bay County draws our attention and our efforts through the amount of crashes, the amount of enforcements, the amount of fatal and the amount of DUI that are unfortunately gained out of Bay County,” King said. “We hope through those efforts that not only in Bay County but across the other five counties we serve, that our efforts help keep people safe.”

Off the roadways, troopers also took time to educate and help serve the community. This holiday season, they hosted their annual ‘Stuff the Charger’ event, collecting over 800 pounds of food.

“The men and women of the Florida Highway Patrol that serve our communities they are 24/7, seven days a week they give their efforts, sacrificing time with their families for Christmas, for birthdays, for holidays, anything in between the men and women of Florida Highway Patrol, just like your local sheriff’s officers and police departments, are out serving and protecting daily,” King said.

Lieutenant King urges drivers to plan when making arrangements for the upcoming New Year’s Eve holiday.