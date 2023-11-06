PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — It’s the season of giving, and Florida Highway Patrol Troop A is getting in the holiday spirit.

They’re giving back to the community through their ‘Stuff the Charger’ food drive.

The drive began November 1 and will last until the end of the month. Florida Highway Patrol representatives are asking corporations and the community to donate non-perishable food items such as soups, canned vegetables, or pasta. All donations will be given to the Arc of Bay County to help support their culinary program.

“We’re not only looking for large corporation donations,” said Florida Highway Patrol Lieutenant Jason King. “We’re looking for the men and women that are here in the county working hard every day and want to give to a charity that knows that it’s going to be 100% regifted back to someone who needs it.”

Donations can be dropped off at the Bay County Florida Highway Patrol station.