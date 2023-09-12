PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — In an effort to keep the community informed on the dangers of substance abuse, the Florida Department of Health in Bay County held an Overdose Prevention Summit.

The event was held at Florida State University’s Panama City campus.

Attendees heard from state and local officials about what is being done and what resources are available to help prevent overdoses.

Community Program Manager for the Florida Department of Health in Bay County Tricia Pierce said the summit was part of a $200,000 grant Bay County received last year to help combat the area’s high overdose rate.

“That grant is then looking at a lot of different things and collecting data on things to help prevent opioid overdoses,” Pierce said. “They looked at the counties in the state of Florida that have the highest per capita rate of overdoses. And we were we weren’t one of the first counties selected, but we were pretty high up there. So we’re now one of the counties. And part of that grant process”

Click here for the Florida Department of Health’s list of addiction resources.