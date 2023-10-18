BAY COUNTY, FL (WMBB) — Gas prices across Florida have fallen to their lowest in 3-months.

The state average for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.29. The price of gasoline in Florida has dropped $0.40 in just the last 30 days.

AAA officials say the reason is falling crude oil prices.

“The price of crude typically affects about half of what you pay at the pump because it just kept going. So the price of crude affects about half of the price of what you pay at the pump. So if there is a significant swing in crude oil prices, that directly affects us every time you go to the gas station,” said AAA Spokesperson Mark Jenkins.

Crude oil is running at about $87 a barrel. Just a month ago it was $93 a barrel.

“We’re definitely trending in a more favorable direction,” Jenkins said.

The average price of gas for the Bay County area is sitting at $3.29. With some gas stations even hitting below $3.

A Tennessee visitor says he’s pleased by the lower cost.

“You’re going to have to be considerably outside of Nashville to get anything remotely close to that. So, gas prices here are a lot better than in Tennessee,” said tourist Robert Raush.

Jenkins says prices are low now, despite fighting between Israelis and Palestinians in the Middle East.

“They hope is that they’ll stay this low. Maybe even move a little bit lower. But there is a lot of volatility in the market right now considering what’s happening overseas,” Jenkins said.

And if prices do jump, there are ways to get more out of your tank. For instance, don’t floor the gas pedal. And remove excess weight from your vehicle.

“Another way to help get the most for your money with your gasoline is ensuring that your vehicle is properly maintained. That means ensuring that your tires are properly inflated in fact, that’s a great idea, especially when the temperatures change,” Jenkins said.

To keep up with the daily gas price averages in Florida, click here for an interactive map.