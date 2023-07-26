PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Wildfires pose a major threat to many Florida communities, but one local neighborhood is taking preventative measures to protect their homes in the event of a wildfire.

The Florida Forest Service has reached a mitigation agreement with St. Joe Timberlands and Palmetto Trace in Panama City Beach to create a wildfire buffer. The buffer is a defensible space between the forest and homes in case a fire breaks out.

“You have to be concerned from time to time,” said Panama City Beach Council Member Mary Coburn. “We have people that might be camping back in there and having an open fire where it’s all the dry underbrush. It’s better to clean it up now before a fire has a chance to get started in the area.”

The forest that’s currently backed up to the residential area will be pushed back 50 feet using the Raptor 500. The machine will turn dead trees and vegetation that are 6 inches or less in diameter into mulch. While debris will be left behind, it will decompose faster and be more manageable if a wildfire occurs.

“We lost a lot of trees during Michael, so this will really clean out the dead trees, all the undergrowth, mulch it up and yet retain any trees that are over six inches in diameter,” said Coburn.

The south side of Panama City experienced how devastating wildfires can be in March of 2022. Three blazes near Adkins Avenue, Bertha Swamp Road, and Star Avenue burned over 29,000 acres and left many homes damaged or in ruins. Palmetto Trace Homeowners Association President Beth Williams is thankful FFS is being proactive by creating a buffer.

“I’m actually really grateful. There’s a lot of underbrush, several feet of underbrush behind us and a lot of fallen trees. I personally believe it improves the fire safety for our community while maintaining a really healthy forest behind our homes.”

Palmetto Trace is one of PCB’s largest subdivisions developed by St. Joe. St. Joe owns the land around Palmetto Trace, but the FFS is leading the project. There is no set date for when the project will begin.