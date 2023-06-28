PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The state is making it easier for gun owners to carry their firearms in public.

The Constitutional Carry law, going into effect July 1, eliminates the requirement for law-abiding Florida gun owners to obtain a concealed firearm permit. Prior to the law, gun owners without a permit had to keep their firearms in a secure place like a locked box or car glove compartment.

Employees at C&G Sporting Goods are preparing for a higher volume of gun sales once the law goes into effect Saturday.

“I’m anticipating a lot of first-time shooters, maybe people who have been a little bit hesitant,” said C&G Sporting Goods Manager Nate Taylor. “Now, with the liberation of their rights by our governor, they can feel a little bit more comfortable walking through our doors.”

Local law enforcement doesn’t think constitutional carry is going to drastically affect their jobs.

“I fully support the bill for that reason,” said Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford. “I don’t think that there will be any more people carrying firearms than already carry. There may be, and that’s fine. Again, I think most people that want to carry a firearm on their person for protection probably have already gone through the process and gotten a concealed weapons permit.”

While concealed carry permits will be optional, gun owners are still responsible for knowing their rights and how to operate their firearms safely.

“There are rules and just the rules are important,” said C&G Sporting Goods Clerk Mark Rega. “They’re there and they’re well-thought-out and generally put in place by good legislators. We don’t want people recklessly using their firearms to threaten people.”

Florida is the 26th state to pass permit-less carry. Law enforcement still strongly encourages gun owners to take a gun-safety course, regardless of the new law in place.

