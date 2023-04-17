BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County has several big roadway projects underway right now. The Florida Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to be careful in construction zones during work zone awareness week.

FDOT said the number one tip is to be alert to the signs on roadways indicating road work is happening.

Most construction projects will be marked with proper signage to show lane closures and traffic pattern changes. Workers will also be wearing bright-colored vests so they stand out.

“People who are working on these projects are your neighbors, they’re your friends or your family, they’re the people that coach your kid’s little league team so we want to make sure that those people get home safely every day and the people who travel through those work zones, we want to make sure that you get home safely every day, too so anything that you can do to help facilitate that, to make it safer for everybody,” FDOT Spokesperson Ian Satter said.

Throughout the week, FDOT will be posting on social media and their website about work zone safety.