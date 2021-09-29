Flood mitigation grants available to eligible residents of unincorporated Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Bay County now has flood mitigation grant money that comes from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) available to eligible residents of unincorporated Bay County.

They’re using the money to buy out the homes of people in unincorporated Bay County, who’ve been flooded at least twice.

The grant would provide 75-100% of the home’s value.

“It would ensure that the properties are no longer used for homes. They would be demolished and used for either stormwater retention ponds or public parks or something like that,” said Bay County Public Information Officer Valerie Sale.

Bay County’s flooding issues are complicated, as part of the problem stems from poor, outdated drainage infrastructure.

But Hurricane Michael also destroyed millions of trees, that would normally absorb excess rainfall.

“It depends on the severity of the flooding that they have experienced,” Sale said. “If it has been severe repetitive flooding, they could have 100% of the value of their home reimbursed by the federal government.”

Residents have to meet certain requirements, like having insurance.

They also must be property owners and a permanent resident.

“We invite anybody who thinks that they would like to sell their homes because of a repetitive flooding issue to give us a call and let’s find out what their eligibility is,” Sale said.

The program is on a pretty tight timeline, with the application period running until October 15.

To apply, call Bay County Public Works at (850) 248-8301 or email Engstormwater@baycountyfl.gov.