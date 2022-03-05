BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — With the sun down and the air cooled, the wildfires across Bay County will change in activity.

“The fire behavior should moderate… It should temper down a little bit,” Joe Zwierzchowski with the Florida Forestry Service said. “The winds have already laid down. Humidities are coming up, and those are two big driving factors in wildland fire. As the humidities come up, the flames get shorter.”

However, officials said even though it starts to calm down, it’s not necessarily safe.

“Just because the fire behavior moderates during the evening hours doesn’t mean it’s a safe situation,” Zwierzchowski said. “It’s still a very dynamic, fluid, ever-changing thing, and you don’t know what this fire’s gonna bring from hour to hour.”

Zwierzchowski said it’s typically easier to fight fires at night, but in Bay County, it’s a different story.

“What we’re seeing in the hurricane-impact zones is that it’s actually more dangerous at night because of all the logs, the downed trees that have been left behind from Hurricane Michael,” he said. “So our first priority of course is the life safety of all of our firefighters, first responders and residents. That’s really what we’re here to protect.”

Bay County Emergency Services Chief Brad Monroe said if anyone can handle a situation like this— it’s Bay County residents.

“We have a very resilient group of people here,” he said. “With the oil spill, and then Hurricane Michael, and now these wildfires we’ve had in the past few days. We just have a perfect condition for a bad situation right now. Weather’s lovely, but it’s a hazardous situation with all the debris and trees that we have on the ground.”

Although it’s a tough situation, first responders will be working hard throughout the night.

“We’ll have crews on this 24/7,” Zwierzchowski said. “We’ll have multiple bulldozers and brush trucks out there working both fires diligently through the evening, building line where they can safely, and monitoring any hotspots near the homes.”