BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Dry conditions kept firefighters extremely busy on Thursday after battling three different wildfires that started within 24 hours.

Forestry and county emergency service officials said low humidity and the lack of rain worked against them.

“This is California weather… One of the things that we’re experiencing right now is very low humidity,” Bay County Emergency Services Chief Brad Monroe said. “It’s a very dangerous situation. We’ve been going through a drought statewide, so this is a situation almost anywhere in Florida right now, but especially serious in our area.”

The first fire started in Callaway off of Dogwood Way on Wednesday afternoon.

As the wind picked up Thursday afternoon, the fire began to spread again.

Callaway wasn’t the only hot spot.

Over in Southport, a 30-acre wildfire off of Daffin Road kept crews busy.

“We’re out here quite a bit… We actually just left a fire to come to this one so I would say we’re starting to get into our busy season,” Forestry Operations Administrator Michael Klassen said. “So we’re running fires constantly and we’re moving from one to another, so it does get tiring from time to time.”

Klassen said he’s seen more fires than usual this time of year.

“This is our Spring fire season, so anywhere from this time through May, it’s gonna be really, really dry in Florida, and we haven’t had rain here in quite a while,” he said. “So we’re popping fires off every single day.”

Chief Monroe said the fight was taking a toll on his crews.

“I’m looking at fatigue for our employees,” he said. “We’re trying to keep them fed and hydrated. We have a lot of people in on overtime, so it’s a very serious situation right now in our county.”

His biggest advice: stop burning in dry weather.

“We encourage everyone to refrain from burning outside,” Chief Monroe said. “Be very careful with any type of fire, because it looks like some of these fires are starting from fires in yards.”

Officials expect the fire in Callaway to continue burning through Thursday night.