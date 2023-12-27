BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Independence Day, along with the upcoming New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day holidays, are the only days out of the year where fireworks are legal in the state of Florida.

Before the end-of-year festivities ensue, it’s important to understand why they’re illegal the other 362 days of the year.

In 2022, the United States saw over 20,000 fire-work-related injuries, with over 30% of those being burns. While many of these are minor, some injuries can be serious.

“We do have orthopedic surgeons in town that are on call. And if you do have a significant fracture to your hand, a lot of times fireworks exploding in the hand will cause fractures of the bones, and then an orthopedic surgeon would be necessary. Sometimes we even have to ship people out of town if we don’t have a hand surgeon on call that day,” Brandy Milstead M.D. from the Ascension Sacred Heart Emergency Center said.

To prevent these types of incidents, local health and fire officials recommend lighting fireworks in an outdoor environment, keeping a 35-150 foot parameter from the explosive, keeping a water source nearby, and keeping fireworks away from children.