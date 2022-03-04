UPDATE 5 P.M. Springfield, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida Forest Service said the fire is currently 800 acres and growing. About 600 homes have been evacuated. More than a dozen @FLForestService tractor/plow units are on-scene, multiple helicopters as well as resources from county & local fire departments.

UPDATE 4 P.M. SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County emergency officials issued this update:

The Adkins Road Fire is 700 acres and ¾ of a mile wide between Highway 98 (Tyndall Parkway) and Highway 231 along Transmitter Road.

The fire is currently moving north/northeast. A Local State of Emergency has been declared. Multiple agencies within Bay County and from neighboring counties are on the ground.

MANDATORY EVACUATIONS

The area from Transmitter Road to Star Avenue between Highway 231 and Highway 98 (Tyndall Parkway).

EMERGENCY SHELTER Hiland Park Baptist Church, located at 2611 US-231, in the Student Center near the basketball courts has been opened for evacuees and will remain open for as long as needed. Evacuees may bring pets.

A News Conference will be broadcast live on News 13 at 5 p.m.

UPDATE 3 P.M. SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay District officials released an update about the situation.

As you know, there is a large fire burning in eastern Bay County and we have been advised by the Sheriff’s Department to evacuate Tommy Smith and Merritt Brown as quickly as possible. Students remaining at either school in after-school programs will be safe and supervised but should be picked up as soon as possible. Any students from either school who cannot get home via buses due to the fire will be taken to our reunification point at Hiland Park Elementary School. Please be patient as our buses try to deliver as many children as home as possible. We encourage you to follow us on social media for regular updates regarding

this developing situation.

UPDATE 2 p.m. SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County officials said the fire is now more than 100 acres and that two homes were engulfed by the blaze at Alva Thomas Road.

More evacuations have been ordered for the south of Highway 231 on the east side of Transmitter Road. The Panama City Emergency Room on 231 is evacuating patients.

Evacuees can go to the student center at Hiland Park Baptist Church.

Evacuations Underway:

East of Transmitter Road and South of Highway 231.

Avondale Estates

Brentwood

Alva Thomas Road

Bylsma Heights

UPDATE 1 p.m. SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County officials are evacuating as many 250 homes in the Brentwood and Avondale neighborhoods as they continue to fight a 50-acre wildfire in Springfield.

Firefighters say the blaze is moving quickly and motorists should avoid the area. Firefighters have been battling the blaze at Adkins Avenue and Tyndall Parkway since about 11 a.m.

We will continue to post updates here as they become available.

Firefighters are battling a fast-moving blaze in Springfield.

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — Firefighters are battling multiple blazes again Friday including a 50-acre wildfire near Adkins Avenue and Tyndall Parkway in Springfield.

Bay County officials said a tractor is on scene and two more tractors, a helicopter, and a fixed-wing aircraft are en route.

Multiple fire departments and first responders are on the scene.

Meanwhile, the Dogwood Way fire in East Callaway Heights area continues to burn. The Cluster Road fire, in Bayou George, is also burning again, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

They added that the Daffin Lake Road is burning again and a new fire at Rebecca Road and McCormick is burning. About 2 acres were involved in those Southport fires.