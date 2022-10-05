PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — An explosion inside a bonfire was not part of the festivities at Mosley High School’s Homecoming Wednesday night.

District leaders said the explosion was caused from inside the fire and was immediately contained by deputies and firefighters.

The school has this event every year and used the same procedures to light the fire as years past, school leaders wrote.

BDS sent out a statement after the incident.

“Again, we know the explosion was disturbing and we sincerely apologize to anyone who was concerned or scared as a result of the loud noise” Bay District Schools wrote. “We appreciate all of the calls and texts checking on us, and our students, and we’re grateful that our usual safety protocols prevented anyone from being very close when the explosion occurred.”

No student was in danger when the explosion happened and no injuries have been reported.