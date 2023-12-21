PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Still need to get some last-minute Christmas shopping in? Several local Bay County businesses have you covered with a special holiday market.

The 22 businesses are setting up shop at the Sapp House in downtown Panama City on Thursday, December 21st from 6-9 p.m.

This is the third year the market has been held and vendors will be selling everything from men’s and women’s apparel, food and sweets, boutique items, and so much more.

Not only can you get those gifts for your friends and family but you’ll also be supporting local businesses which can go a long way.

“When you’re shopping local, you really are helping a family out. It’s not like going to one of those big box stores,” said local business owner Karrie Bradshaw. “You’re really helping a family, you’re helping them make a living. So it really is really important to shop local.”

Along with all the holiday shopping, there will be a fundraiser that supports the Lucky Puppy Rescue.

Organizers also say that are already making plans for next year’s market and they hope to make it even bigger than this year’s.