PANAMA CITY, Fla (WMBB) – Registration for Education Encore at Gulf Coast State College is now open and will remain open until the first week of classes on Friday, January 19th.

Classes meet every Friday from the 19th until February 23rd between 9 a.m. and 3:45 p.m.

Classes in this session’s catalog include learning games like Bridge, a character design course, songwriting, and many other options that will surely interest everyone.

These non-credit enrichment education classes not only help you learn fascinating subjects or pick up a new hobby, it also allows you to meet others with similar interests.

“One of the biggest benefits of Encore is the socialization aspect,” said Education Encore Program Coordinator Lara Herter. “Yes, it’s fun that you get to learn a lot of new things, but really you get to meet people. It’s a great way for folks to meet folks that have the same interests as they do.”

The total cost for the six weeks of classes is $125.

To register you can either contact Herter at 850-873-3583, visit her office at the Gulf Coast Panama City campus, or click here to register online.