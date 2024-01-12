PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – January is National Hobby Month, and in Bay County, there are plenty of local businesses that are here to help you find a new passion.

One of those locations is the portal in downtown Panama City.

The portal is a board game cafe that costs just $5 for all-day play.

There are dozens of games at your disposal and you are welcome to bring your personal favorites in.

Playing board games provides you with an opportunity to take a break from the screens and enjoy some healthy competition.

“I think the most important one or the one that I like the best is that connection that you have,” said The Portal Heather Hretzer. “It’s a screen-free connection that you can come together with friends or family and that kind of speaks to one of the other benefits, which is that it’s really for all ages. There are games for people from two to 99.”

The Portal is open Fridays from 2 to 10 p.m., Saturdays from noon to 10 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 8 p.m.

Owners also say they have plans to start hosting monthly events soon.

