PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Bay District Schools officials are preparing for a new state-mandated high school class.

A new state law will require all Florida high school students to take a financial literacy course to graduate.

Bay District high schools already have financial literacy embedded in economics classes, and each senior goes through an online financial literacy program.

But the new law makes it a stand-alone course.

“Financial literacy is part of being an active, engaged citizen,” Bay District Schools Director of Secondary Instruction Alana Simmons said. “We want to make sure they know how to balance a checkbook, that they know about credit, that they know how to take out a loan and the impact of interest. It’s just common sense skills that we want every student to walk out of our high schools knowing.”

The district will have to offer the course beginning this fall.