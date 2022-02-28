SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WMBB) – The final tally is in for Southport Elementary’s annual Peanut Butter Drive.

This year, students collected 1,994 jars of peanut butter.

The fundraiser supports the First United Methodist food pantry in downtown Panama City.

The kids helped load the truck this afternoon with smiles on their faces.

Principal Todd Harless said this fundraiser always brings out the best in the Southport community. He said it is fun to watch the kids get into the competition.

“It’s always a great time because the members of the church always enjoy seeing the kids load the peanut butter on because it kind of just makes it go full circle,” Harless said. “Our kids feel like they are a part of helping the community.”

Harless said the class that collects the most jars wins freshly baked peanut butter cookies.

This year’s winner was Ms. Ghan’s kindergarten class with 711 jars.