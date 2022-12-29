PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — With New Year’s Eve coming up, troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol are hoping motorists will avoid a tragedy.

AAA estimates 112.7 million people will journey 50 miles or more from December 23 to January 2.

The Florida High Patrol said traffic will be heavy on Saturday night.

“We see more people on the roadways, which unfortunately results in more traffic crashes, more accidents,” Florida Highway Patrol Corporal Jake Moore said. “We do see an increased number of those dealing with alcohol.”

Troopers said they have seen people in the past drink and then get behind the wheel. It is a decision that could be fatal.

“The hardest part of our job is having to go to that family member’s house and let them know that their loved one is not coming home,” Corp. Moore said.

A scenario many drivers might face is seeing another car swerving, running red lights, or just not driving safely.

“If you suspect someone is impaired behind the wheel and you’ve already made the call to 911 or the Highway Patrol, just create a little bit of space between you and that person, but stay where you can see them and give updates to that dispatcher or that trooper that’s on the way,” Corporal Moore said. “That’ll help them locate the vehicle and possibly take an impaired or distracted driver off the roadway and save somebody’s life.”

The Florida Highway Patrol said if you plan on going out on New Year’s Eve, it will be best to plan ahead. They recommend calling a ride share or local wrecker service to pick you up if you cannot drive.

Whites Wrecker provides free rides to drivers with too much to drink. You can contact Whites Wrecker service at (850) 215-8695.