BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Agencies from all over the state are pitching in to help people cope with the effects of the Chipola Complex Fires.

Florida Highway Patrol Victim Advocate Stephanie Holbrook usually helps people who’ve lost a family member in a traffic crash. She also has experience in crisis intervention.

After hearing about the wildfires, Holbrook wanted to help, especially those who were already victimized by Hurricane Michael.

Holbrook said some of the biggest donations she’s requesting include clothing, gas cards, food cards and breast milk.

“I felt so dearly about this community, especially after Hurricane Michael, and really just wanted to take charge and start some initiative to help these families,” she said. “My heart is full, and that’s all I want our community to help with. I teach my kids the same thing every day… We’re givers.”

Drop-off locations for donations include the Carrabba’s restaurant on Panama City Beach Parkway, Jessica Lyng Allstate locations, and the Perfection Salon on Luverne Avenue.

Anyone in need or wishing to help those in need can call Holbrook at (850) 509-6907.