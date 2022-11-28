PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida Highway Patrol is gearing up to give back to the community during the holidays with their ‘Stuff the Charger’ event.

Lieutenant Jason King joined us in studio to discuss all the details about the event. FHP will be collecting non-perishable foods to donate to food banks. Some of the items they’re looking for are canned goods, dried goods, peanut butter, evaporated milk, bottled water, and broth.

Donations can be made at the Florida Highway Patrol Panama City Station located at 6030 County Road 2321 or the Florida Highway Patrol Pensacola Station150 located at W Stumpfield Road, Pensacola.

For more information, watch the full interview from News 13 This Morning!