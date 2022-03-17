CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB)– If you’re in need of plans for St. Patrick’s Day, you’re in luck! Grab your green and celebrate in Callaway at a block party with Anytime Fitness, Beef-O-Brady’s and other local businesses.

The event will take place Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and it is free and open to the public. At 5:30 p.m. Anytime Fitness will host a free workout to help your burn those beer calories, or as preparation for the feast ahead.

The workout is free and will feature activities for any fitness level. Dr. Bret Lane, a local physical therapist will also be there to assist anyone in need of exercise modifications.

In addition, by participating in the workout you are helping out a local charity.

“During the month of March, Anytime Fitness is doing a biking challenge with a goal to complete 250 miles. Once we complete the goal we will donate money to #StopSoldierSuicide,” said owner, Corey Hunt.

There will also be a corned beef and cabbage eating contest at 6 p.m. With some exciting prizes like cash, a t-shirt and $50 Beef-O-Brady’s gift card.

The winner will be determined by who can eat the most corned beef and cabbage in eight minutes.

You can register for the competition by calling 850-215-3905.