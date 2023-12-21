BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – On Wednesday, Bay County Sheriff’s deputies attempted a traffic stop that led to a fugitive arrest.

The suspect was identified as Elvis Hartrick, a wanted fugitive on federal warrants in Bay County. Investigators located the suspect in his vehicle traveling on Highway 231 where a traffic stop was attempted and he fled.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office Helicopter, AIR 1 followed Hartrick’s vehicle as he traveled down Gainer Road and Highway 20 avoiding spike strips set by police. Hartwick bailed out of his vehicle and fled on foot. Air 1 directed deputies to Hartick’s location in the woods where he was arrested, according to a media release.

While he was running away Hartrick threw away a bag containing 749 grams of methamphetamine, deputies wrote.

A vehicle search was conducted where investigators found 934 grams of marijuana, butanediol, synthetic marijuana, and ammunition.

Hartrick was taken to Bay County Jail, and held on federal warrants.

He faces additional charges of eluding law enforcement, trafficking in methamphetamine more than 400g, convicted felon in possession of ammunition, possession of 1-4 Butanediol, possession of THC resin, possession of synthetic marijuana, possession of marijuana more than 20g, tampering with physical evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia.