FDOH latest COVID-19 data shows Bay County positivity rate growing

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — The latest COVID-19 data released by the Florida Department of Health shows the state is taking an unsettling turn in the fight against this deadly virus.

This week more than 110 thousand Floridians have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Florida department of health the total number of cases from July 23 to July 29 almost doubled the previous weeks and the number of deaths almost doubled as well.

A big chunk of those cases come from right here in Bay County. Reports show there were 1,409 positive cases this week. That averages out to around 201 new cases a day.

These concerning numbers are also sparking conversation among area hospitals.

Brad Griffin, the CEO of Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center releasing a statement through the DOH Bay saying:

“Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center is continuing to monitor the recent uptick in the number of positive COVID-19 cases within Bay County and the surrounding communities. Our hospital continues to practice the same mitigation strategies we have used throughout the pandemic to protect our colleagues and patients. Locally, we are seeing a much higher influx of COVID-19 patients, who need treatment and hospitalization. We cannot stress enough the importance of becoming vaccinated. Receiving the COVID-19 vaccine has been proven to be one of the most effective tools we have to stop the spread of the virus.”

Data also shows that only 44 percent of the Bay County population is vaccinated, and the state as a whole only 61 percent of Floridians have gotten the shot.

Robin Godwin the President of Ascension Sacred Heart Bay also releasing a statement saying:

“Recently, we’ve seen a significant and concerning increase in patients requiring hospitalization for COVID-19. Within all the ascension hospitals in Florida and Alabama, we have found that 96 percent of our hospitalized patients are not vaccinated. We’re seeing many patients in their 20s, 30s, and 40s. Vaccination is proving to be the best defense we have against the virus and keeping the public healthy. We encourage everyone in our communities to get vaccinated and partner with us to stop the spread. The approved vaccines are safe and effective, and the benefits of being vaccinated outweigh any identified risks or side effects.”

Health officials are urging everyone to get the vaccine as it is our best defense in this fight.