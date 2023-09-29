Read the original story.

FOUNTAIN, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating a deadly shooting Friday evening in Fountain.

Bay County Sheriff’s Office S.W.A.T. Team members were trying to convince an armed man to surrender himself.

Bay County Sheriff’s Officials say 40-year-old James Milton Brown died Friday night at a local hospital from at least one gunshot wound, maybe more.

Members of the sheriff’s office shot him after a six-hour stand-off at brown’s home on North Silver Lake Road in Fountain.

Warrants Deputies were trying to arrest Brown on a warrant for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Family members say he threatened his brother with a machete. But when they showed up at his home a little before 11:00 a.m. Friday morning, Brown armed himself with a long gun and retreated.

“He fled to a location underneath the trailer. We found a trap door inside the trailer where he was able to get underneath the trailer,” said Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford.

Deputies backed away and called in the S.W.A.T. Team. Negotiations went on for several hours. Brown’s mother even joined in, using a megaphone to try and calm her son.

But Brown refused to give up.

“Tried to negotiate with him to come out to no success. At some point, we did have to introduce chemical agents underneath the house on multiple occasions,” Ford said.

When the tear gas was unsuccessful, deputies used an armored critical incident vehicle called “The Rook”, to rip away pieces of the trailer to get to Brown.

“We did see that he was armed with a firearm underneath the residence, and we attempted to make contact with him underneath the residence multiple times. And in the final time, he pointed a firearm in the direction of deputies and officers that they did discharge their firearms,” Ford said.

That was a few minutes after 5:00 p.m.

Paramedics took Brown to a local hospital, where he died from his wounds.

There were three deputies, one Panama City Police Officer and a U.S. Marshal directly involved. The deputies are on administrative duties pending the FDLE investigation.

No word yet about the Panama City Officer or the Marshal.