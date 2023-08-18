EASTPOINT, Fla. (WMBB) – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is taking measures to ensure students get to and from school safely.

FCSO has put up extra signs around Franklin County Schools warning motorists to slow down before entering the school zone. The k-12 school is off Highway 98, with a speed limit of sixty miles per hour.

With school being out of session for summer, motorists haven’t had to take the school zone into consideration. Franklin County Sheriff AJ Smith says the signs are a reminder for motorists to pay attention to children getting off of buses and crossing the street.

“I wanted people to be well aware that school was back in session and they are in a school zone,” said Smith. “If we catch them, I don’t want them to say, oh, I didn’t realize, I didn’t know. In a school zone, you make only one mistake and it could cost a child their life.”

The new school zone signs are only temporary. FCSO hopes to make the current school zone signs bigger in the near future.