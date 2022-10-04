UPDATE AS OF 10:18 A.M. The road is now open.

———————————————————————————————————

A PREVIOUS VERSION OF THIS STORY IS BELOW:

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A deadly motorcycle crash has forced drivers to detour on Highway 22, near Highway 2297.

Troopers said a truck and a motorcycle collided shortly after 7:45 a.m. Tuesday in the intersection. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on scene.

According to the Bay County Sheriffs Office, Highway 22 is closed in both directions in that area.

They urge eastbound drivers to take Star Avenue to Old Bicycle Road. Westbound drivers on Highway 22 will be redirected onto Highway 2297.