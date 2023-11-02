PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – A festival that is a staple in the Bay County community returns for yet another year on Saturday, November 4th.

The Bay County Council on Aging’s fall festival is back from 7 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. on Frankford Ave. in Panama City.

There will be a pancake breakfast held from 7 to 10 a.m. for $5 and a baked or barbeque chicken dinner from 11 to 1:30 for $6.

Every dollar made off of the meals will go towards accomplishing the Council of Aging’s mission.

“Our mission is to help seniors that are 60 years of age or older to remain healthy, independent, and in their own homes,” said Bay County Council on Aging Chief Operating Officer Andrea Marsh. “Sometimes they just need a little assistance to be able to stay home and the services we provide can oftentimes do that and keep them at home where they want to be.”

Some other events going on during the festival include a silent auction, gift basket raffles, and lots of vendors selling goods.

A 2006 Chevy Impala will even be raffled off, and tickets to enter are only $1.

For more information on the festivities, click here.